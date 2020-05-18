Area Students Shine in Art & Writing Contest

Eighteen Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) students earned 19 national medals in the 2020 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program. National medalists will be celebrated at an award ceremony at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June.

Select national award-winning work will be included in an exhibition in New York, as well as a traveling exhibition over the coming year.

Locally, Colin Page of Falls Church High School won a gold medal in video game design.

Other winners from nearby schools were Miranda Kashynski from Justice High School and Eve Lowery, also from FCHS, who both won silver medals in digital art.

