(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

CH-CH-CH-CH-CHANGES. The lives of George Mason High School seniors are making tremendous steps forward, and under once-in-a-lifetime circumstances to boot. The coronavirus pandemic has forced them to have a virtual graduation instead of the traditional one at DAR Constitution Hall. To accommodate that, the graduates picked up their caps and gowns in drive-thru fashion last Friday in order to celebrate their achievement in appropriate style.

