Free Webinar on Best Practices for Businesses During Covid-19

Emily Halm Jenkins, Esq. will present Best Practices for Businesses During Covid-19, a free webinar on Tuesday, May 19 at noon. Jenkins is a small business attorney with The Geller Law Group and Vice Chair of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce.

She will share lessons learned by her clients and provide tips on keeping employees motivated, strategies to boost visibility, and advice on navigating issues that may arise with landlords, vendors, and contractors. This webinar is hosted by the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce and is free and open to all businesses in the greater Falls Church community.

Registration is required and the purchase of lunch for take-out or delivery prior to the event is encouraged.

For more information or to register, visit the events calendar at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments