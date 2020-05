George Mason High School students have the opportunity to select from a variety of Hybrid (Hy-C) courses for new credit, credit recovery or continuation for sessions offered through the Summer Academy.

Parents can register students for new credit courses using the 2020 Summer Academy gm.fccps.org/o/gmhs/page/2020-summer-academy.

Registration closes at the end of the school day, Thursday, May 21.

Parents will be sent an email to confirm their student’s registration once registration closes.

