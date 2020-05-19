Beech Tree Elementary Parent Helps with Masks

When Beech Tree Elementary School mom Van Nguyen heard about the shortage of medical face masks, she began using her sewing skills to help out.

Her original goal was to make 20 face masks, but after posting about her project on social media, she received requests from local medical professionals to make more.

Beech Tree fifth grader Caroline heard about Nguyen’s project and decided to put her own sewing skills to the test. Caroline, taught by her mother, Elizabeth, and YouTube tutorials, began sewing when school was first shut down on March 13.

Her initial project was a gift for Beech Tree’s music teacher, who is expecting a baby. Caroline said she began making face maskes when she was trying to help provide needed supplies to local physicians.

Nguyen is grateful for donations she has received to purchase filters for the face masks. She has personally made 20. Caroline has completed three face masks and has 30 more in production.

