THE YOUNG FAMILY is excited to introduce Charlie, aka Charlotte Layla, their awesome one-year-old Lost Dog rescue pup. She is kind, loving and adores her family. Charlie’s an early riser who excels at counter surfing, digging holes, eating bones (and everything else) and most of all snuggling with her sisters Samantha (9), Lily (8) and mom and dad.

