Del. Simon Wins 2 Major Appointments

The Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn has appointed Falls Church Delegate Marcus Simon to the Virginia Code Commission and Virginia Housing Commission, which was announced and went into effect last week. Simon will serve as one of two House members on the Code Commission and one of five on the Housing Commission for the remainder of his current term in the House.

“I’m grateful to the speaker for her confidence in me, and look forward to the opportunity to contribute to the important legislative and policy work these commissions do throughout the year,” said Simon in a statement. “Our 60 and 45 day legislative sessions are far too short to take deep dives on important issues. Legislative commissions exist to allow us to take on some of the stickier, and wonkier, issues that don’t always make for splashy headlines. The legislative session we just finished was historic by any measure, and there is even more to come. I’m excited to be a part of the conversation.”

Comprising 11 members, the Virginia Housing Commission is tasked with addressing the issue of affordable housing in Virginia.

