The Falls Church School Board took a final look at revisions to a once-promising budget that now has been hit by the Covid-19 global pandemic.

In total, FY2021 revenues are projected to be $2.4 million lower than the Board’s original advertised budget.

The City Council is scheduled to adopt its budget on May 26, with the school board finalizing its plan in a special meeting on May 28.

