The Woman’s Club of McLean donated $5,000 to the McLean Volunteer Fire Department.

In gratitude, Volunteer Department President Kay Hartgrove noted that the funds “will be used to provide high-quality fire, rescue, emergency services, and life safety education to the McLean community.”

From left (while social distancing): President of the McLean Volunteer Fire Department Kay Hartgrove, McLean Woman’s Club president Cecilia Glembocki, and club members and officers Karen Moore and Kay Burnell.

