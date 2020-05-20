F.C. Economic Development Authority Gives Microgrants to 84 Businesses

The City of Falls Church Economic Development Authority (EDA) announced the recipients of the EDA Small Business Covid-19 Emergency Grant Program. Each business will receive $2,000 to help with urgent expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

All 84 eligible applicants will receive funding.

The grant recipients are (listed in alphabetical order by legal business name):

10 Pizza, LLC; 1970 Dogwood Street, LLC; 202 Fitness Personal Training; 38NorthStudio LLC; All Travel & Cruises, LLC; American Diamond, Inc.; DBA Washington Diamond; Anh Thao Hair & Beauty Salon; Art and Frame of Falls Church, LLC; Art Connection Oriental Rugs; Audacious Aleworks Brewery & Taproom; AXM LLC DBA Mai Van Hair Salon; Banh Cuon Thang Long Restaurant LLC; BCR Bookbinding; BCSG LLC; Bedo’s Leatherworks; Better Body, LLC; Cajun Boil & Pho Restaurant; Can Tho Restaurant, Inc.; Capstone Performance Training; Captain Saigon Seafood; CEC Transfer and Travel LLC; Celiberty LLC DBA Present Nail Spa; Cell Phone Repair; Cha Oc Gia Huy; Code Ninjas; Cue Recording, Ltd.; Dai Kim Corp DBA Kim’s Gifts and Jewelry; Damoa Beauty; DC-VINA; Design Frames, LLC; Diva Nails Spa & Beauty Academy, LLC and Dream Salon.

East Coast Heat Wave II, LLC; Eugene Kim Insurance Agency, Inc.; Falls Church Electrolysis, Inc.; Family Hair & Beauty; Fanny’s Restaurant Inc.; Fatouche, Inc.; Firepan Korean BBQ; Fresh & Tasty LLC; Functional Fitness VA; Gold Nile Jewelry; Hands of Light Holistic Spa LLC; Happy Joyous and Free; Healthy By Intention, Inc.; Holly Nail Spa; Hung Anh Barber Hairstylist; Juliet’s Legacy; K.K. Fitness, Inc.; Karma Yoga; Kien Giang Quan; Kim Son Corporation DBA Princess Diamonds; LT Therapy, Inc; Le Billiard LLC; Lice Clinics of America – NOVA, Jacobra LLC

Linh Gems & Jewelry; LV Barber and Manna Sushi INC.

Nationwide Viet Services; New To You, Inc.; New World; Ngoc Linh Jewelry; Panjshir; Pho VA; Phung Hoang, Inc.; Ramen Factory 42; Saigon Bakery & Deli; Saigon Restaurant; Salon 7 Nails Spa 121 LTD; Salon Rovina DBA Kess Hair & Skincare; Snip Snip Barber Shop; Stylish Patina; Suncres Inc.; Tea with Mrs. B, LLC; Thanh Truc Inc DBA Thanh Truc Restaurant; Thanh Van Restaurant Corporation; Thanh’s Video, Inc.; Thien My LLC; Thuy Trang Hair Salon; U.S. Penny & Coin Service Corp.; Va Mango Inc.; Vietnam Community Services and Washington Music Center and Wish Jewelers, Inc.

The EDA created the program to acknowledge the negative financial impact of Covid-19 on many City businesses and to show and give support to the community. Businesses can use the grant for salary, benefits, rent and other business operating expenses.

A total of 106 applications were submitted, and 84 were eligible for the grant. Eligibility included being located in the City, having gross receipts of $50,000 to $500,000, having 50 or fewer employees and more.

For the full list of qualifications, visit here.

