“The Polka Caprice” by Jaroslay Cimera is performed on a “Music of the Heart” YouTube video channel by George Mason High School students Alec Autor on trombone and Jenny Kong on piano in dedication to the Covid-19 pandemic’s essential workers.

The YouTube channel was created by the Mason student musicians dedicating their performances to heroes of the pandemic in Falls Church.

