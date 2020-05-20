McLean Center Cancels Summer Events, Camps

To help keep the community healthy and to comply with Virginia Governor Northam’s executive orders to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, the McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board, in cooperation with MCC staff recommendations, has decided to cancel many of the center’s summer programs and events, including the already-canceled McLean Day (scheduled for Saturday, May 16) and the July 4 Fireworks Celebration held at Langley High School.

MCC also is canceling its full-day summer camps, including Camp McLean and The Old Firehouse Summer Camp Trips, and is providing all patrons who have registered for camps a full refund. Without the ability to hire staff, prepare activities and meet licensing requirements, the center is unable to offer these programs. MCC has chosen to announce this decision now to allow patrons and their families the opportunity to make alternative summer plans.

MCC Executive Director George Sachs said, “Depending on the health of our community, we may be able to offer a limited number of special activities in late summer. We will be offering, at no-cost, two- or three-day virtual activities during the time when we would have been holding camps.” The center plans to send patrons an update on its alternative summer programs and offerings as soon as details and information are available. Patrons and residents also can look for updates on the center’s website (www.mcleancenter.org) and social media platforms.

For more information, call the center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit the website, www.mcleancenter.org. For Old Firehouse activities, call 703-448-8336. For The Alden Box Office, call 703-790-9223.

