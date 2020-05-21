84 F.C. Small Businesses Win $2,000 EDA Micro Grants

No less than 84 qualified small businesses in the City of Falls Church will receive $2,000 checks from the City’s Economic Development Authority shortly, it was announced yesterday.

The swiftly-organized EDA Small Business Micro Grant program, originally set up just two weeks ago to provide up to 50 local businesses with the special aid in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, wound up being extended to cover the larger number when applications as of last Friday night ballooned to 84.

All the businesses met the simple guidelines, having revenues of between $50,000 and $500,000 annually.

“I am proud of the swift action of the EDA members and the many staff at City Hall who made this grant program possible,” local developer Bob Young, who is the EDA chair, told the News-Press.

“All worked overtime and quickly to make this program happen swiftly and efficiently,” he added, explaining that “as authorized by the EDA members when the program was approved, a committee was formed to extend the program to a maximum of $250,000. The committee decided by a unanimous vote that it was imperative to fund as many qualified Falls Church small businesses as possible as quickly as possible in order to assist them in getting their doors open and their businesses viable so that they will be able to serve the community as they have in the past.”

Most of the businesses, designated as “non-essential,” were ordered to have their doors closed when the lockdown against the pandemic was ordered by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce offered its assistance to help get the word out about the EDA’s program.

Moreover, at its meeting Monday night, the Falls Church City Council mulled the notion of putting some of the funds it is slated to receive from the federal CARES Act to further assist F.C. small businesses, since those funds are supposed to be limited to specific recovery purposes caused by the pandemic.

Alan Frank, executive manager of the Eden Center in Falls Church, billed as the largest center of Vietnamese-American commerce on the U.S. eastern seaboard, said he was surprised that so many businesses, including restaurants, located at the center applied and qualified for the EDA’s micro grant program.

“Eden tenants did well,” he told the News-Press, saying that no less than 25 small businesses there qualified for micro grants. “Eden Center appreciates the creative thinking of the City to help small tenants get back on their feet before it is too late.”

He added, “Many Eden Center tenants were unable to complete the PPP (federal Payroll Protection Plan), and of those who figured out how to apply, few were approved. The EDA grant is a much needed shot in the arm as businesses prepare to open up.”

Young singled out key City staff people for major roles in the program, including City Manager Wyatt Shields, Assistant City Manager Cindy Mester, Communications Director Susan Finarelli, Commissioner of the Revenue Tom Clinton, Daniel Clinton, EDA chief Becky Witsman and her staff, Val Weiner and Naomi Goodwin, Planning and Economic Director Jim Snyder.

He, Witsman and EDA Vice Chair Erik Pelton comprised the program’s committee that authorized the use of additional funds.

A total of 106 applications were submitted, with eligibility being location in the City, gross business receipts between $50,000 and $500,000, having 50 or fewer employees and more.

The grant recipients are (listed in alphabetical order by legal business name):

10 Pizza, LLC; 1970 Dogwood Street, LLC; 202 Fitness Personal Training; 38NorthStudio LLC; All Travel & Cruises, LLC; American Diamond, Inc.; DBA Washington Diamond; Anh Thao Hair & Beauty Salon; Art and Frame of Falls Church, LLC; Art Connection Oriental Rugs; Audacious Aleworks Brewery & Taproom; AXM LLC DBA Mai Van Hair Salon; Banh Cuon Thang Long Restaurant LLC; BCR Bookbinding; BCSG LLC; Bedo’s Leatherworks; Better Body, LLC; Cajun Boil & Pho Restaurant; Can Tho Restaurant, Inc.; Capstone Performance Training; Captain Saigon Seafood; CEC Transfer and Travel LLC; Celiberty LLC DBA Present Nail Spa; Cell Phone Repair; Cha Oc Gia Huy; Code Ninjas; Cue Recording, Ltd.; Dai Kim Corp DBA Kim’s Gifts and Jewelry; Damoa Beauty; DC-VINA; Design Frames, LLC; Diva Nails Spa & Beauty Academy, LLC and Dream Salon;

East Coast Heat Wave II, LLC; Eugene Kim Insurance Agency, Inc.; Falls Church Electrolysis, Inc.; Family Hair & Beauty; Fanny’s Restaurant Inc.; Fatouche, Inc.; Firepan Korean BBQ; Fresh & Tasty LLC; Functional Fitness VA; Gold Nile Jewelry; Hands of Light Holistic Spa LLC; Happy Joyous and Free; Healthy By Intention, Inc.; Holly Nail Spa; Hung Anh Barber Hairstylist; Juliet’s Legacy; K.K. Fitness, Inc.; Karma Yoga; Kien Giang Quan; Kim Son Corporation DBA Princess Diamonds; LT Therapy, Inc; Le Billiard LLC; Lice Clinics of America – NOVA, Jacobra LLC;

Linh Gems & Jewelry; LV Barber and Manna Sushi INC; Nationwide Viet Services; New To You, Inc.; New World; Ngoc Linh Jewelry; Panjshir; Pho VA; Phung Hoang, Inc.; Ramen Factory 42; Saigon Bakery & Deli; Saigon Restaurant; Salon 7 Nails Spa 121 LTD; Salon Rovina DBA Kess Hair & Skincare; Snip Snip Barber Shop; Stylish Patina; Suncres Inc.; Tea with Mrs. B, LLC; Thanh Truc Inc DBA Thanh Truc Restaurant; Thanh Van Restaurant Corporation; Thanh’s Video, Inc.; Thien My LLC; Thuy Trang Hair Salon; U.S. Penny & Coin Service Corp.; Va Mango Inc.; Vietnam Community Services and Washington Music Center and Wish Jewelers, Inc.

