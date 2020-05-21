Falls Church Calendar: May 21 – 27, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 21

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Middle School Book Club (Virtual). This meeting’s book is “Compass South” by Hope Larson. Book club for grades 6-8. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 4 – 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Weed ID and Management. Meet some of the most common weeds in the local area and learn safe and appropriate techniques to control them in the yard. Online class offered by Extension Master Gardeners. Free. RSVP to attend at mgnv.org/events/ to receive the link to participate.10 – 11:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Creative Cauldron Community Theater. The Creative Caudron will be hosting a free virtual community theater event that’s open to the public. That could include singing a favorite show tune, sharing a verse of their own poetry or literature, showing off drawing skills and performing a juggling routine. Those who are interested are encouraged to send their submission to Creative Cauldron’s Dropbox folder or via email. Audience members must RSVP as well. To send a submission or to RSVP, go to creativecauldron.org/community-cauldron.html. 7 – 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 26

City Council Meeting (Virtual). Work Sessions are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. The public is welcome to attend the virtual meeting, which will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the Covid-19 declared emergency. Public comment will be accepted via email at cityclerk@fallschurchva.gov and added to the record of the next regular meeting. Visit fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings to observe the session. 7:30 – 11:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

Mystery Book Discussion (Virtual). This meeting’s book is “The Mysterious Affair at Styles” by Agatha Christie. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 7 – 8 p.m.

DAILY

Lunch Doodles with author Mo Willems. Learners can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day. Participants should grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons. Daily at 1 p.m. Visit kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems to watch.

Home Safari Facebook Live. The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a Home Safari each weekday where staffers will highlight one of the animals and include an activity that viewers can do from home. Daily at 3 p.m. To join the live stream, visit facebook.com/cincinnatizoo.

