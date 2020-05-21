Northern Virginia Alliance Hosts Beyond Covid-19 Webinar

The Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance is hosting Beyond Covid-19: NOVA Business Resiliency Webinars, a three-part, 12 session webinar series.

The next scheduled event is Keeping My Customers and Finding New Ones in this Climate, which will take place on Thursday, May 21 at 2 p.m.

Cadence Education’s David Goldberg, Forrester Research’s Peter Jacques (invited), and Orpheus, Inc.’s Benjamin Portman will address delivering greater value and engagement online, engaging customers digitally, new meeting formats, marketing and social media campaigns, and new channels to market and adapt products and services to reach new audiences.

For more info or to register for this free event, go to http://www.novaeda.org/events/.

