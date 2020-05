Body Dynamics, Inc. is hosting Exercise During Pregnancy, a virtual event on Friday, May 22 at noon that will be lead by mom-to-be Ashley Ching, ACSM-CPT.

The event will review guidelines for exercising during pregnancy, absolute and relative contraindications to exercise, and the benefits of a physiological response to exercise during pregnancy.

For more information, or to sign up, visit www.BodyDynamicsInc.com.

