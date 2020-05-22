Small Business Saturdays Continues in the City

Saturday, May 23 is the fourth of five Small Business Saturdays in the City of Falls Church.

The Saturdays were designated as such through a proclamation signed by Mayor David Tarter.

Residents are encouraged to support small businesses by ordering take-out or delivery, ordering online or grab and go products from local retailers, contributing to GoFundMe pages, signing up for virtual classes and webinars, and connecting with them on social media.

For information about current business operations, visit the Live Local page at www.FallsChurchChamber.org or the Live Local Falls Church Facebook Group.

