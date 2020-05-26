Businesses Reopening Safe Practices Webinar

Rich Volin of Volin Employment Law and Phil Harper of Wellnest Home & Office Cleaning will present A Clean Return to Work, a free webinar on Tuesday, May 26 at noon.

The event will address legal issues employers face as they reopen in a clean and safe fashion and include the CDC’s recently released guidelines along with cleaning and disinfecting considerations and techniques to help employers implement those guidelines and reduce risk.

The event is free but attendees are encouraged to purchase take-out or delivery lunch.

Registration is required. Go to the events page at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

