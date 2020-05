JUDGY QUEEN WILHELMINA was born to socially distance. Wilhelmina has spent the last 18 years snacking on her favorite Chick-Fil-A nuggets, achieving enlightenment through meditation and jamming to K-Pop. With a face that’s been featured on cat-puccinos in Europe, she can be hard to impress. But if you are one of the lucky few to earn her snuggles, you’ll find they were worth the wait. Though few can replace the quality snuggles she had with her human, Alison.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments