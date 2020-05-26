West Point Cadet & Mason Grad Helps Organize Food Drive

(Photo: Courtesy Julie Felgar)

LOCAL WEST POINT CADET Jack Felgar (foreground) as well as brother Graham (right), and fellow cadets Cobna Manneh (background) and Ahmad Alshishany, along with Divin Mulisa and Anna Spear (both not pictured) are helping round up donations of food and personal hygiene items for La ColectiVA, such as Maseca, vegetable oil, tampons and pads, rice, black beans, diapers and oats for delivery this past Saturday. Those interested in supporting their effort are encouraged to bring some of the items listed to 510 Anne St., Falls Church.

