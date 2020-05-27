Original Pancake House Hosting Dine Out

The Original Pancake House is hosting Dine Out for the Shepherd’s Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church on Thursday, May 28 during which a portion of proceeds will benefit the volunteer run nonprofit that provides assistance to older adults in maintaining an independent and safe lifestyle in their own homes by providing transportation and friendly calls and visits.

Orders can be placed online at www.OPHRestaurants.com or by calling 703-698-6292.

Orders placed by third party delivery services are excluded due to the fees they require.

The Original Pancake House is located at 7395 Lee Highway in Falls Church. It is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

