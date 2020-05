(Photo: News-Press)

POPULAR F.C. DRY CLEANER owner Yeon Mee Lee is creating colorful face masks at her Spectrum Cleaners location at 450 W. Broad Street. She’s selling them to offset a downturn in her business during the current lockdown, and she’s also donated 100 of them to the City of Falls Church Police Department.

