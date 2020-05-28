City of F.C. Posts ‘Phase 1’ Reopening Guidelines That Begin Friday, May 29

With the City of Falls Church joining other Northern Virginia jurisdictions in entering Phase 1 of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening process amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the City has posted an information page on its website devoted to the subject.

The guidelines include the following that customers should know going into Phase 1:

Starting May 29, wearing a mask or covering is required in public indoor places, and recommended for any time out of the home.

It is important to stay six feet from people who are not in your household.

Washing hands and not touching your face are key ways to stay healthy.

Businesses that can reopen are the following:

• Retail establishments may operate at 50 percent capacity.

• Restaurant and beverage establishments may offer outdoor dining at 50 percent occupancy.

• Personal grooming services may operate with one patron per service provider at a time.

• Fitness centers may offer outdoor exercise services.

• Campgrounds may begin taking reservations for short-term stays

• Places of worship may be held inside at 59 percent capacity.

