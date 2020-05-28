F.C. City Relaxes Zoning Ordinances for Phase 1 Reopening

Falls Church City has temporarily loosened some zoning requirements to enable restaurants and other businesses to expand out onto sidewalks and into parking lots to help them open with Phase 1 requirements.

Applications will be considered for the temporary use of expanded areas and the use of tents.

Restaurants interested in pursuing this option are to create and submit an Outdoor Dining Plan to include a hand-made or computer generated document drawn to scale showing seating area and capacity and tent location.

Applications also require the property owner’s written permission and signature.

Outdoor Dining Plans are to be submitted to permits@fallschurchva.gov and will be evaluated based on code regulations for safety and ADA requirements.

More information, including an application for retailers when available, can be found at www.choosefallschurch.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments