Falls Church Calendar: May 28 – June 3, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list

of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, MAY 30

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Sara Fitzgerald’s “The Poet’s Girl” (Online). Interested attendees can join award-winning author and Falls Church resident Sara Fitzgerald on Zoom to learn more about her new novel, “The Poet’s Girl.” In the spirit of “The Paris Wife” and “Loving Frank,” the book brings to life another little-known woman behind a famous man. Fitzgerald’s book was published just as Hale’s own gift to Eliot scholars — the more than 1,000 letters the poet wrote her over the course of their lifetimes — were opened in January by Princeton University Library after a 50-year embargo. Fitzgerald was present for the opening of the letters and will provide details of that experience as well. Email psullivan@fallschurchva.gov for Zoom invitation. 2 – 3 p.m.

Falls Church Amateur Writers Group. A group for aspiring writers. Participants meet to discuss and offer constructive criticism for each other’s work. Contact psullivan@fallschurchva.gov to get the invitation to the group. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Fruit Trees and Berries for the Urban Landscape. Northern Virginia’s soil and temperatures are well-suited for growing fruit. Learn tips and techniques to successfully nurture commonly grown fruit trees and shrubs and cane fruit in the yard, including apples, cherries, peaches, nectarines, figs, pears, blueberries and more. The group will discuss best practices for assessing a site, pruning, watering and fertilizing, integrated pest management, and other ideas for maximizing a harvest. Online class offered by Extension Master Gardeners. Free. RSVP to attend at mgnv.org/events/ to receive the link to participate. 10 a.m. – noon.

MONDAY, JUNE 1

City Council Work Session (Virtual). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Tuesday Morning Book Discussion (Online). The Tuesday Morning Book Discussion is a general book discussion held roughly every six weeks from September through June, usually on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Focuses on a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles selected in advance (over the summer) by the group. This meeting’s book is “Women Rowing North” by Mary Pipher. This discussion will be held online.Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. Open to all and no registration required. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

DAILY

Creative Cauldron Online Classes. The City of Falls Church theater company Creative Cauldron is now offering a variety of interactive classes and activities for children taught by the theater’s artists. Those who are interested can enroll online at creativecauldron.org/workshops.htm or email the theater at info@creativecauldron.org to get started. There are classes for adults as well.

Museo Galileo. Students and teachers alike can all take a virtual trip to Museo Galileo and learn about one of the world’s most famous astronomers, physicists and engineers and all aspects of his life. Galileo is known as the “father of the scientific method” that is used so often in school science classrooms. To check out the museum, visit catalogue.museogalileo.it.

