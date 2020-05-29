F.C. Bakeshop Opens for Curbside Pick-Up

Bakeshop in Falls Church is open for curbside pick-up Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Orders can be placed for breakfast, cookies, cupcakes, macarons, vegan and gluten free and ice cream treats as well as for hot and cold beverages.

The Arlington location is temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for Covid-19.

Visit www.bakeshopva.com or Bakeshop’s Facebook page for menu items and ordering details. Bakeshop Falls Church is located at 100 E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.

