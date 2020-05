At the temporary digs of the Mary Riley Styles Public Library in trailers at the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, the library staff is beginning to catch up to the unusually high volume of requests from citizens for books and other products. It was quipped at Tuesday’s Council meeting that the rate of requests is the highest in the region. Meanwhile, the renovation and expansion of the main library building at the corner of N. Virginia and Park Avenue is proceeding apace.

