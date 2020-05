Kiln & Custard in Falls Church is now open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 – 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for contactless pick up for pottery and frozen custard.

Kiln & Custard’s Falls Church location is at 455 S. Maple Avenue.

The independently owned and operated business also has locations in Reston and Vienna.

For more information, visit Kiln & Custard on Facebook, Kiln & Co. on Instagram, or www.kilnandco.com on the web.

