Shreve Road House Fire Displaces 4 People

A SCENE from Wednesday night’s house fire on the 7100 block of Shreve Road. (Photo: Courtesy Fairfax Fire and Rescue)

A house fire along Shreve Road Wednesday night left all four of its residents displaced, according to Fairfax Fire and Rescue.

Officials said that firefighters responded to a call about the fire on the 7100 block of Shreve Rd. shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Crews saw smoke coming from the home’s roof and found the source of the fire in the house’s first floor, specifically in its laundry and storage area, authorities said.

Per fire officials, all four residents spotted the fire after smelling smoke coming from the laundry area. Fairfax Fire said they evacuated the home without any injuries. No injuries to fire officials were reported either.

Authorities said that damages as a result of the fire were approximately $37,500.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

