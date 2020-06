(Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

An HOURS-LONG LINE was endured by the public at Bailey’s Elementary School last Sunday for the free coronavirus testing event. The testing site was at capacity less than two hours after its 10 a.m. opening. Fairfax County chose Bailey’s Elementary and Annandale High School — the site of Saturday’s event — because of their proximity to those affected most by Covid-19 and had residents who were likely either uninsured or underinsured. (Photo: J. Michael Whalen)

