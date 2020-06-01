Letters to the Editor: Thank You for Preserving Trees In Big Chimneys Park

Letters to the Editor: May 28 – June 3, 2020

Thank You for Preserving Trees in Big Chimneys Park

Editor,

The Village Society has always welcomed developing and maintaining quality public green spaces in Falls Church. During the renovation of Big Chimneys Park there arose a need to underground an electrical cable. It was projected for trenching through all of the trees that visually buffer the park from the rear of the bowling alley. The trenching would have killed many perimeter trees that frame the park. We would like to compliment the City Council and the City staff who responded fast to renegotiate the cable path and easement to save the tree buffer. We think this will make a big difference in the end results – and Big Chimneys will still look and feel like a park.

Lisa Varouxis

Falls Church

