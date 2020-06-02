Appointments Confirmed to Key F.C. Boards & Commissions

Key appointments of citizen volunteers to City of F.C. boards and commissions were confirmed by the F.C. City Council Tuesday. They included Andrew Young to the Environmental Sustainability Council, Christina Goodwin to the Board of Equalization, Charles Moore to the Historic Architectural Review Board (a reappointment), Chrystie Swiney as the Library Board of Trustees’ representative on the Arts and Humanities Council of F.C., Amy Crumpton (a reappointment) and Kathleen Philpott Costa to the Urban Forestry Commision.

