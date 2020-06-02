Devoted F.C. Community Activist Barb Cram Dies

Barbara Cram, the dedicated and tireless community doer of good in Falls Church for decades, died at her home surrounded by her family Tuesday morning, according to a report from Sally Cole of the F.C. Chamber of Commerce, who was in direct touch with the daughter, Stacy Fierce.

Cole reported the news to the leadership of the Chamber, one of the many organizations where Cram had been active, later on Tuesday.

Cram was a major force behind annual events such as the Watch Night New Year’s Eve celebration as well as a devoted proponent of the arts in the City in her role as president of Falls Church Arts.

Bishop Jeff Jardine of the Falls Church ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, issued the following statement:

“Barb Cram passed away earlier this morning surrounded by her family. “Danny Boy” was playing in her final, tender mortal moments. Barb’s numerous civic accomplishments and engagements have been noted; last week, May 28 was even acknowledged as Barb Cram Appreciation Day by the Falls Church City Council.

“Most importantly, Barb was a deeply committed disciple of Jesus Christ, and her radiant influence brought us closer together and to Heaven. We will miss her. Thank you for your prayers for Barb and for Steve, these last few weeks especially. A Memorial Service Is tentatively scheduled for July 18; more details will follow.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments