Ireland’s Four Provinces has opened for take out weekdays from 3 – 8 p.m. and weekends, with additional brunch items, from noon – 8 p.m.

While the menu is somewhat limited, it includes long standing favorite appetizers, soup, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and Irish classics.

Ireland’s Four Provinces is located at 105 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

For more information go to www.4psva.com.

