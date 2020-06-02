Rep. Beyer Assails Trump’s ‘Naked Authoritarianism’

U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District of Virginia that includes the City of Falls Church, issued a sharp rebuke of President Trump’s actions and words on Monday.

Beyer said in his statement the following:

“Trump’s actions tonight are not law and order, they are naked authoritarianism. Unleashing state violence against peaceful American demonstrators and journalists to create a photo op is a violation of the President’s oath to defend the Constitution and a betrayal of everything this country stands for.

“Every American looking on in horror tonight at the uniformed officers who are paid with their tax dollars beating and gassing innocent people should consider that Trump wants this scene repeated in cities across the country. He is a clear and present danger to the rule of law.

“If Trump had devoted a fraction of the focus he has given to encouraging violence against American citizens while dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed over 100,000 people, thousands more might still be alive today. He is endangering American lives in more ways than we can count, and the damage his failed presidency has done to our country will haunt us for years to come.

“I do not know how those who sanctioned and authorized the violent reprisals he ordered can square their actions with the Constitution or with their consciences. The violence we have seen from authorities tonight is not right, good, or just, and it has no place in the United States of America.”

