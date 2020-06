Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields reported Tuesday that the Arlington Circuit Court, which covers the City of Falls Church, will hold forth for the first time in the newly-renovated F.C. City Hall on July 10. Lingering upgrades to the facility will be completed by then, and it will mark a long-awaited resumption of court services there since it was deemed the old City Hall was insecure and inadequate from a courtroom point of view.

