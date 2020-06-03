F.C. Distillers Selling Hand Sanitizer to Customers & Businesses

Falls Church Distillers is making its Aim High Sanitizer available for both consumer and commercial use.
Aim High Sanitizer is a plant-based alcohol hand sanitizing product that kills bacteria & viruses on contact with no rinse.
Retail options include a 1 gallon jug with lid for $38, a 2 gallon bucket with lid for $75, and a 5 gallon bucket with spout lid for $180.
Bulk discounts are also available.
Email aimhighsales@fcdistillers.com to set delivery or pick-up.
Falls Church Distillers is located at 442 S. Washington Street, Suite A, in Falls Church.