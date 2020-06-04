Falls Church Calendar: June 4 – 10, 2020

In response to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affecting the globe and policies enacted to avoid social gatherings, the News-Press will publish a list of virtual events weekly in lieu of its regular listings.

If you have a virtual event you’d like to see listed, please email calendar@fcnp.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday weekly.

CITY EVENTS

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

Falls Church Farmers Market To Go. The Falls Church Farmers Market has converted to a pre-order, to-go event. All orders must be placed in advance of Saturday’s market which will be open from 8 a.m. – noon for pre-order pick-up only in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.). A list of participating vendors and information on pre-ordering can be found at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

New Yorker Discussion Group. If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to drop into the monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. Article to be determined. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 2 – 3 p.m.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Climate Conscious Gardening. As our changing climate brings more unpredictable weather patterns, gardeners play an increasingly important role in serving as stewards of the environment. Learn about five categories of practical actions homeowners can take in their own backyards to either mitigate or adapt to changes in our climate. Online class offered by Extension Master Gardeners. Free. RSVP at https://mgnv.org/events/ to receive a link to participate. 10 – 11:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

Great Books Discussion. A “Great Books” discussion concentrating on literary classics (both traditional and modern) meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday most months. This month’s book is “What We Talk About When We Talk About Love” by Raymond Carver. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

DAILY

Creative Cauldron Online Classes. The City of Falls Church theater company Creative Cauldron is now offering a variety of interactive classes and activities for children taught by the theater’s artists. Kids will be moving, creating and socializing during the activities. This week is free week, with scholarships and pay-what-you-will options available for all who need them. Those who are interested can enroll online at creativecauldron.org/workshops.htm or email the theater at info@creativecauldron.org to get started. There are classes for adults as well.

Birthplaces of Music: A Virtual Field Trip. This fully interactive, virtual field trip through the world of music history will have participants visit the birthplaces of four of the most popular genres of music in the world today: classical, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll and country. The birthplaces of these great forms of music are Vienna, Austria; New Orleans, Louisiana; Cleveland, Ohio and Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia respectively. In short, this virtual field trip will provide those who are interested with a deeper understanding of the history of each form of music, its particular artists and its specific sound while showing them how each physical location played a part in shaping and forming its own culture in the world of music. To begin the field trip, visit edtech2.boisestate.edu/joshuasmith8/502/virtualtour/start.html.

Lunch Doodles with children’s author Mo Willems. Learners worldwide can draw, doodle and explore new ways of writing by visiting Mo’s studio virtually once a day for the next few weeks. Participants should grab some paper and pencils, pens or crayons and join Mo to explore ways of writing and making together. Daily at 1 p.m. Visit kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems to watch.

Home Safari Facebook Live. The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a Home Safari Facebook Live each weekday where zoo staffers will highlight one of the animals and include an activity that viewers can do from home. Daily at 3 p.m. To join the live stream, visit www.facebook.com/cincinnatizoo.

