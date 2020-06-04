Little City Remembers Barbara Cram With Gladness

ANYWHERE AND EVERYWHERE in the City of Falls Church, Barbara Cram was bringing light, joy, energy and commitment with her to the delight of citizens young and old in all her many associations and volunteer efforts. Cram, 73, passed away quietly amidst her family at her Falls Church home Tuesday. Last week, the F.C. City Council adopted a proclamation declaring Thursday, May 28, Barbara Cram Day in the Little City. A complete obituary along with details for services planned in July will be published in next week’s News-Press.

