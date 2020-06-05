Demonstration Opposing Name of George Mason High Saturday

A demonstration organized by Falls Church citizens opposed to perpetuating the name of slave-owning George Mason for the City of F.C.’s high school will be held in front of the school Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The F.C. School Board will take up the issue at its Tuesday virtual meeting at the request of School Board member Shawna Russell, and former School Board member Erin Gill is among those supporting a name change for the school.

Recently, other area high schools have undergone name changes in an effort to undo the glorification of slavery and the Confederacy’s role in perpetuating it.

The name of the former J.E.B. Stuart High was changed to Justice High in Fairfax County, and Washington-Lee High to Washington Liberty High in Arlington.

