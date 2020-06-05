More F.C. Small Business Micro Grants OK’d

The Falls Church Economic Development Authority voted Tuesday to re-open applications for City small businesses seeking $2000 micro grants for another $82,000 in EDA funds.

In this round eligibility has been expanded to include non-profits and businesses with gross annual receipts from $50,000 to $700,000.

Applications can be found at www.choosefallschurch.org/EDAgrant and the deadline to apply is Friday, June 12.

The EDA board also voted to make $100,000 available to Falls Church Small Businesses who began limited openings this week for sanitary supplies such as face masks, hand sanitizer and distancing markers.

