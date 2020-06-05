Northam: N.Va. ‘Phase 2’ Put Off Past June 5

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Tuesday signed Executive Order 65 and presented the second phase of the “Forward Virginia” plan to continue safely and gradually easing public health restrictions while containing the spread of Covid-19 effective June 5, and amended Executive Order 61 directing Northern Virginia and the City of Richmond to remain in Phase One.

While most of Virginia is expected to enter Phase 2 on Friday, June 5, Northern Virginia, which had a delayed entry into Phase 1 last week, will not enter Phase 2 until there are more positive signs of key statewide health metrics, he said.

Virginia’s hospital bed capacity remains stable, the percentage of people hospitalized with a positive or pending COVID-19 test is trending downward and the percent of positive tests continues to trend downward as testing increases, he reported.

