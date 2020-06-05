Total Fed Reimbursements for Covid-19 Testing Confirmed

According to Falls Church family physician Dr. Gordon Theisz, all testing for Covid-19 is fully reimbursable by the federal government according to guidelines set out in the CARES Act.

“Reimbursement will be made for qualifying testing for Covid-19 and treatment services with a primary Covid-19 diagnosis including the following: Specimen collection, diagnostic and antibody testing, testing-related visits including in the following settings: office, urgent care or emergency room or telehealth, treatment, including office visit (including telehealth), emergency room, inpatient, outpatient/observation, skilled nursing facility, long-term acute care, acute inpatient rehab, home health, DME (e.g., oxygen, ventilator), emergency ambulance transportation, non-emergency patient transfers via ambulance, and FDA-approved drugs as they become available for Covid-19 treatment and administered as part of an inpatient stay, and an FDA-approved vaccine, when available,” a government fact sheet states.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments