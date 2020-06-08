F.C. City Band Boosters Now Selling Face Masks

With face masks now required in many indoor locations, Falls Church City Band Boosters is selling cloth face masks to support the community and students. The eco-friendly, mom-made designs include a musical note theme and Mustang Red fabric mask, along with an optional matching red lined bag for storing mask, gloves or other small gear.

Sizes are offered for children, adults and extra-large adults, perfect for fuller or bearded faces.

As part of the effort, Band Boosters will donate masks to all Falls Church City Public School band, chorus and music teachers.

For every one of these items purchased, Band Boosters will receive 50% of each sale to support the general fund benefiting band and music education in Falls Church City Public Schools. Launched June 1, the sale goes until June 14 or while supplies last. Masks will be shipped directly to home for convenience and safety. To learn more, visit www.bandboostersfcc.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments