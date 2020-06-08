Letters to the Editor: It is Time to Consider a New Name For Rebuilt High School

Letters to the Editor from June 4 – 10, 2020

It is Time to Consider a New Name For Rebuilt High School

Editor,

Superintendent Noonan emailed parents on Monday, June 1, highlighting the FCCPS Equity Website that has materials to assist the community in discussing racial inequality.

As the email said “…it is our collective responsibility as a community to engage with, self-reflect on one’s role within, and push against the structures that yield inequalities for students and staff within our community.”

These are nice words, but I believe we need to take a real action as a community. With a new high school, it is time to consider changing the name as well.

George Mason was a major slave holder and his brother was a slave dealer who sold slaves brought from Africa.

No slave holder’s name should be on our new high school that we want to be a shining example of our community’s commitment to education, community and unity.

I plan to peacefully protest at the intersection of Haycock Road and West Broad Street this Saturday, June 6th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. in support of renaming of the school.

Join me if you also want to stand up for equity and racial justice.

Melissa Teates

Falls Church

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments