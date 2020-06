(Photo: Courtesy Food for Others)

THE GREATER MCLEAN WOMEN’S REPUBLICAN CLUB donated a total of $1,700 over the past month to four businesses and charitable organizations: Mylo’s Grill, VA 30 Day Fund, Second Story and Food for Others (pictured above at its Merrifield location). The donations were made possible by the club’s annual fundraising dinner and silent auction, the sole source of funds for scholarships and non-partisan community initiatives.

