Northam Declares Moratorium Vs. All Evictions to June 28

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday a temporary statewide moratorium on all eviction proceedings in Virginia.

The governor requested this moratorium in a letter sent to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons this weekend.

The Chief Justice’s order issued Monday remains in effect through June 28 and modifies the court’s earlier Declaration of Judicial Emergency in response to Covid-19.

The temporary moratorium will halt all eviction proceedings for a period of nearly three weeks, as the Northam administration implements a comprehensive rent relief program for the thousands of Virginians facing housing insecurity in the midst of this public health crisis.

