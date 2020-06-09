Drive Thru Covid Testing at Bailey’s CVS

One of CVS’ 39 new drive-thru Covid-19 testing sites that opened up on May 29 is its Bailey’s Crossroads location (3401 Charles St., Bailey’s Crossroads).

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company’s plan to set up 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May, as originally announced in late April 27. They will also the help the company reach its goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

“If you’re worried you may have Covid-19, you should be able to get tested,” said Governor Ralph S. Northam, a physician. “I appreciate CVS stepping up to help more Virginians get access to testing — at no cost, even if you don’t have insurance. These 39 sites are an important part of Virginia’s testing plan. They are in the community, they’re open seven days a week, and they are staffed by people you can trust.”

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments