ON MAY 30, Columbia Baptist Church held a drive-thru food drive (drop & drive) for their food pantry located in Bailey’s Crossroads. It collected six and a half truckloads of food from 210 households for the The Spend Yourself Food Pantry. Columbia is planning on hosting future “Drive & Drop” food drives over the summer months. Anyone interested in helping Columbia’s Food Pantry keep the shelves full and doors open can contact Rachel Eckard at reckard@columbiabaptist.org.

