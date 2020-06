Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that Northern Virginia will enter ‘Phase 2’ of the plan for recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic response this Friday, June 12.

In Phase 2, indoor dining at restaurants is permitted at 50 percent capacity, and gyms and fitness centers can be opened at 30 percent capacity.

He also announced plans for the reopening of schools in the fall.

